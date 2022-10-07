Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $4.20. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 256,450 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.21.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
