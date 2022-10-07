Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 9217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 760.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

