Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Trading Up 0.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 26,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 32,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

