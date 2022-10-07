Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.80. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

