Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $507,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $96.63 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.