Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $83.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 613,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 63,855 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.97. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

