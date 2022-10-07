Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,220 shares of company stock valued at $56,766,567 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

