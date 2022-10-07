Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

