Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

