Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,445 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.68%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.