British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,088 ($49.40).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,266 ($39.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £73.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,389.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,385.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,396.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04).

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.