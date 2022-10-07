Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target at $428.15

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.15.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Adobe Stock Performance
Adobe stock opened at $298.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.50 and a 200-day moving average of $393.12.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
