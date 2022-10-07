Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) PT at $93.40

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the period.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Recommended Stories

