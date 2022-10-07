Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 8938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $749.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $689.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 30.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 491,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.