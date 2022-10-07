Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Down 1.3%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 44.42 and last traded at 45.19. Approximately 262,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 251,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at 45.80.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 48.88.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

