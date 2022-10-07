Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $15.62 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 10.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 120,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

