BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

BRP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BRP Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

