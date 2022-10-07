BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $47.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

BRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BRP Group

BRP Group Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -164.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

