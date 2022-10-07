BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 51,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,292,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in BYTE Acquisition by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 686,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

