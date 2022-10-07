C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 103,715 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,502,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.