Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,478 shares of company stock valued at $66,159,334. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

