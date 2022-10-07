California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $41.93

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $43.31. California Resources shares last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 537 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

California Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in California Resources by 399.1% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in California Resources by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 696.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 692,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 292.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in California Resources by 409.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 576,872 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

