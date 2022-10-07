Callinex Mines (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 3,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Callinex Mines Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver ores. The company's flagship project is the Nash Creek property that covers an area of 3,320 meters located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

