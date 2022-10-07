Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 82,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 3.3% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 14.8% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $29.58 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

