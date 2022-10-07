Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $795,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $18.69 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

