Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth $512,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FTHI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

