Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPH. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,094,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PPH opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $84.27.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
