Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 265.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

