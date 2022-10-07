Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

