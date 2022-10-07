Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 103,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.