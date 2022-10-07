Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 278.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $78,763,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,659,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 309,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 271,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

