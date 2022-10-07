Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1,954.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.