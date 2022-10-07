Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 70,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,232 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLOK opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $64.91.

