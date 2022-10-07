Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $101,000 in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MOTG stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.00.

