Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of EJAN opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

