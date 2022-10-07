Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.