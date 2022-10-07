Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

