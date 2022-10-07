Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 188 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

