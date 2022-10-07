Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 296 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

