Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 361 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

