Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $65.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.