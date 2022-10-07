Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

