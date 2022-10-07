Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $36.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

