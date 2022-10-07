Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,211 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 234.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 47,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

