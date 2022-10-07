Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 107 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.48 and its 200-day moving average is $227.10. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $185.11 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

