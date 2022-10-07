Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

