Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 16,649 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.63 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

