Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,803 Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares during the period.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

