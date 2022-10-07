Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 350 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMAR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $8,141,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.