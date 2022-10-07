Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,718,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,032,000 after acquiring an additional 208,139 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $108.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

